ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Pine Hills area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 5000 block of Golf Club Parkway around 1:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital.

The culprit has not been located.

No further details were immediately available.

