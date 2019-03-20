19-year-old man shot, killed in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Pine Hills Tuesday night.

Investigators said deputies responded to the 5000 block of Pine Chase Drive around 7:35 p.m. for an aggravated battery call.

Authorities said when deputies arrived to the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Deputies are still searching for people involved in the incident.

