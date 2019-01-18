19-year-old woman struck by car near UCF, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near the University of Central Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Mariana Bornacelli, 19, was running across University Boulevard near Alafaya Trail not in a crosswalk or intersection at about 9:55 p.m. Thursday when a four-door Nissan hit her.

Bornacelli was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Sultan Alanazi, was not injured, according to the report.

The crash was not alcohol-related.

