2 accused of shooting at car with baby inside

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in mid-March that targeted five people, including a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old.

Jamar Taylor has been in jail since April, but Tristen Leith was arrested Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Taylor and Leith are accused of shooting into a car with five occupants -- three adults and the two children.

The situation started when the victims went to a McDonald’s restaurant, where they met with an employee who was dating Taylor.

Taylor is the ex-boyfriend of one the victims, and he owed her and another victim some money, deputies said.

The victims asked the McDonald’s employee for Taylor’s phone number, so they could contact him about paying them back. The employee started screaming and the victims drove across the street to a Circle K gas station, deputies said.

While the group was in the gas station parking lot, they saw another car circling around them. The car belonged to Leith, who is good friends with Taylor, according to investigators.

The victims drove out of the parking lot and the other car followed. At a red light, one of the suspects is accused of firing about 10 shots into the vehicle.

Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, and they immediately drove to a hospital, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.