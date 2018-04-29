2 arrested after multi-county pursuit involving stolen SUV, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have been taken into custody after a pursuit involving an SUV stolen in an armed carjacking, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Communication Center received information Saturday afternoon from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office about the carjacked black Jaguar SUV heading north on U.S. 1 at about 100 mph.

According to the initial report, inside the SUV were two males and one female who were reportedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun that was used during the carjacking. Deputies said a Sebastian police officer was following the SUV as it entered into Brevard County on U.S. 1.

A BCSO deputy intercepted the SUV in the 5900 block of south U.S. 1 and was joined by an Indian River County deputy. Officials said as the Brevard County deputy was positioning to engage the SUV, the charges were confirmed over the radio that those who were inside it had been involved in an armed carjacking and had stolen the vehicle.

The BCSO deputy attempted to stop the SUV, which then fled and a pursuit was initiated. Deputies said the chase continued into the cities of Palm Bay and Melbourne, where officers from both cities assisted in trying to stop the SUV along University Boulevard by deploying "stop sticks" to deflate its tires.

The pursuit continued even with the SUV's tires deflated, until the Brevard County deputy utilized a PIT maneuver to bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop, deputies said. During the PIT maneuver, the deputy's patrol car got caught on the suspect vehicle, which still continued to try to get away.

Officials said the suspect SUV attempted to force the deputy's patrol car off the road, and almost flipped the deputy's patrol unit.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The suspect SUV eventually stopped. Authorities then apprehended those inside it -- a male juvenile who was driving and a female juvenile who was a passenger, deputies said.

During a search of the SUV, a handgun was found, which deputies said was consistent with the initial call.

It was later confirmed the initial crime happened in Martin County, and that agents from the Martin County Sheriff's Office would be responding to the scene to place formal charges on the suspects for armed carjacking, with BCSO also applying local charges, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.