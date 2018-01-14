2 women fatally hit by truck while using Ocala crosswalk, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck that struck and killed two women crossing a street in Ocala Saturday night, the Ocala Police Department said.

Police said Alicha Andino, 39, and Jessie Caldero, 28, were walking north across East State Road 40 around 11:35 p.m. using the crosswalk at Northeast First Ave.

While they were crossing the westbound lanes, a fast-traveling silver 2014 Nissan truck hit them, police said. Andino and Caldero were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck continued west and it later was found unoccupied near the intersection of East State Road 40 and North U.S. 441, police said.

Police said detectives are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.