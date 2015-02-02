Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

Oviedo woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of estranged husband

Anita Smithey found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Kristin Giannas

Tags: 
Seminole County
,
News

OVIEDO, Fla. – An Oviedo woman convicted of murdering her estranged husband was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday at the Seminole County courthouse.

A jury convicted Anita Smithey of second-degree murder in November in the shooting death of Robert Cline.

Smithey maintains Cline raped and stabbed her, and that she was defending herself.

However, prosecutors argued that Smithey stabbed herself in the stomach to make it look like an act of self-defense.

It took the jury less than three hours to render a guilty verdict.

Copyright 2015 by ClickOrlando.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.