Oviedo woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of estranged husband

OVIEDO, Fla. – An Oviedo woman convicted of murdering her estranged husband was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday at the Seminole County courthouse.

A jury convicted Anita Smithey of second-degree murder in November in the shooting death of Robert Cline.

Smithey maintains Cline raped and stabbed her, and that she was defending herself.

However, prosecutors argued that Smithey stabbed herself in the stomach to make it look like an act of self-defense.

It took the jury less than three hours to render a guilty verdict.