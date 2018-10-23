91º
Suspected shooter on run after man, 20, slain near Apopka, deputies say

Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

APOPKA, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday near Apopka, and the shooter remains on the run, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting was reported at 12:49 a.m. on South Hawthorne Avenue near Orange Blossom Trail.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home and learned that a relative took Cornelius Dennison, 20, to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Dennison was shot by a 22-year-old man, but his whereabouts are not known.

Orange County Commissioner Rod Love got the call Tuesday morning about the tragedy and said the violence has to stop.

"Something definitely has to change but in order for change to take place, we need the leadership of this community to step out." Love said.

Love said he spoke to several residents at Hawthorne Avenue who told him they would like to see change in their neighborhood.

"We need to have more activities, more job trainings for these people," he said.

