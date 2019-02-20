62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

62ºF

News

Man shot to death in South Apopka

Fatal shooting investigated near 15th Street, South Central Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Local, News

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot to death Wednesday morning in South Apopka, according to deputies.

The fatal shooting was reported around 5:35 a.m. near East 15th Street and South Central Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area for an aggravated battery and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Mando McQueen said his cousin Calvin Lewis White, 46, was the victim in the shooting.

"(He) was a good guy, but he was in the streets, but (he) wasn't a bad person,” McQueen said.

McQueen said White lived in the neighborhood his entire life.

The sheriff's Office said there's no information about the shooter at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: