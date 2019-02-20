Man shot to death in South Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot to death Wednesday morning in South Apopka, according to deputies.

The fatal shooting was reported around 5:35 a.m. near East 15th Street and South Central Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area for an aggravated battery and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Mando McQueen said his cousin Calvin Lewis White, 46, was the victim in the shooting.

"(He) was a good guy, but he was in the streets, but (he) wasn't a bad person,” McQueen said.

McQueen said White lived in the neighborhood his entire life.

The sheriff's Office said there's no information about the shooter at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

#breaking: One man rushed to the hospital after multiple neighbors say he was shot in the head. 15th St. & Central Ave @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/a6H2QESDMS — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 20, 2019

