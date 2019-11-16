7-year-old boy fatally struck by teenage driver, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old driver fatally struck a 7-year-old boy who was on a bicycle then fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a teenage boy was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser on Southwest 155 Street around 5:50 p.m. Friday when he hit Bryce Benson, who was riding his bike in the area.

A report didn’t provide details on the cause of the crash but did note that the area was unlit.

Benson died at Ocala Regional Medical Center, records show.

Authorities said the teen drove home and called his grandfather, who called 911 once he arrived at the residence.

A neighbor said described Benson as a fantastic child who loved to ride his bike. She also said the road is very dark at night and drivers often speed through the neighborhood.

The boy is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.