Driver killed in fiery Polk County crash, deputies say

17-year-old girl uninjured

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Deputies say a of 54-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Four Corners area of Davenport on Nov. 15.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after his vehicle caught fire during a crash Friday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 54-year-old Jose Febo-Collazo of Davenport was driving a white 2012 Nissan Altima on Central Grove Road when he stopped at a stop sign but then proceeded onto U.S. Highway 27 into the direct path of a silver 2019 Toyota Camry.

The Camry, which was driven by a 17-year-old girl, hit the driver’s side door of the Altima, according to a news release. Authorities said both vehicles spun and the Altima caught on fire.

Febo-Collazo was extracted from the Altima and taken to an area hospital, where he died. Febo-Collazo’s passenger, 52-year-old Sandra Mendez-Pagan, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health in stable condition, records show.

Deputies said the teenage driver had the right of way at the time of the crash. She was not injured.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

