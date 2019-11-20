UCF shuttle catches fire near campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – No one was injured Wednesday afternoon when a University of Central Florida shuttle bus caught on fire near campus.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the bus was on its way to the university’s main campus when the driver said the air brake warning system activated and smoke appeared near the rear of shuttle.

The driver pulled over and the shuttle was evacuated. Six students were on board at the time.

A UCF spokesperson said no one was injured and the school is working to provide alternate transportation.

Pictures show the rear of the shuttle engulfed in bright orange flames on the side of Challenger Parkway. The flames scorched the inside of the vehicle as well, melting seats and charring the ceiling.