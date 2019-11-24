DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was found dead outside Campbell Middle School with a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

Daytona Beach officers arrived at Campbell Middle School Saturday and noticed a vehicle had driven through the rear fence of the school. The car hit the building, according to officers.

“The structure is intact with minimum damage,” officers said.

Eric Gordon, 18, of Daytona Beach, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, bleeding profusely, and suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, officers said.

“Gordon was treated on scene and transported to Halifax Hospital by emergency personnel. Gordon was in critical condition and unresponsive. Gordon was pronounced dead several hours later. ” Daytona Beach officials told News 6.

Witnesses in the area told officers they heard gunshots. The driver’s door of the vehicle was shot multiple times from the outside, officials said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division by calling detective Dave Dinardi at (386) 671-5200.