ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol investigators were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that hit two pedestrians on Sunday night, sending one of them to the hospital.

Troopers said they arrived at the Publix parking lot on East Colonial Drive near Chuluota at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They said witnesses told them a man and a woman were arguing inside the grocery store, and the argument spilled outside into the parking lot.

That's when they said the man hit the woman with his truck.

"The guy in the truck just ran that girl over. Stop him."

That's what Brad Voyik said he heard in the parking lot, so he waved his hands to flag down the driver.

"He stopped in front of me, and he was revving the engine," Voyik told News 6. "He started pushing me with his truck before I could dive to the left to get out of the way, and he ran me over."

Voyik told News 6 he suffered a broken elbow, two broken bones in his foot, where he also needed skin grafts.

He said he will probably need plastic surgery.

Investigators said the woman who was also hit by the truck left the scene, and they don't know where she is.

FHP investigators told News 6 the truck was either a Chevrolet or a Ford.

They said it had chrome rims, heavy tinted windows and a blue wheel well.

They said the driver was a white male with neck tattoos.

Pictures taken of the incident by another shopper have been forwarded to the detective working the case, according to FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes.

She urged anyone with information about who may have been driving the truck to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477(TIPS).

“Do the right thing. Turn yourself in,” said Voyik. “You could’ve killed me, honestly.”