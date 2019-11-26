ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of people lined up before dawn Tuesday for their chance to snag a free turkey at Pendas Law Firm’s free turkey giveaway.

People lined up as early as 2:30 a.m. at the firm’s office at 625 North Colonial Dr., braving the cold morning temperatures as they waited for law firm employees to arrive with a truckload of turkeys. By 8 a.m., the line wrapped around the block.

Its the 11th year of the annual giveaway. The event becoming a Central Florida tradition, making sure families in need will have turkey on their plate this Thanksgiving.

Dozens of people lined up before sunrise for a chance to snag a free turkey.

The law firm has been handing out free turkeys across the state since Nov. 22, and Orlando is its last stop. Pendas Law Firm saying it’s an offering of goodwill and an opportunity to give back to the community.

Last year, the law firm handed out about 2,000 turkeys at its Orlando office.

The giveaway is from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.