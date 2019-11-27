COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man is in custody, accused of stealing a fire truck and committing a string of arsons across Brevard County.

Cocoa Police say Michael Jason Simpson stole a Cocoa fire vehicle Saturday night and started multiple fires.

Simpson was arrested by Rockledge Police Tuesday in connection with the arsons. He’s since been transferred to the custody of the CPD and is being held in the Brevard County Jail on $17,500 bond.

The 44-year-old faces arson and criminal mischief charges. Officers say more charges are pending.