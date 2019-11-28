BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Fire Rescue announced the department has fired former battalion chief David Hollenbach.

This comes after an internal affairs report sustained him on multiple violations of willful misconduct, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The department said Hollenbach was relieved of duty after he was arrested for domestic violence on Oct. 16.

Seminole County online court records show the charge was dropped.

Investigators with the Orange County Office of Professional Standards reviewed the incident.

“It was at my request that a secondary investigation be conducted to review the additional allegations of misconduct that surfaced during the Hollenbach investigation. As the Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department, it is my commitment to hold the members of this agency to our core values of duty, integrity, and respect to the fullest. We will not tolerate misconduct within this organization,” Fire Chief James Fitzgerald said.