ORLANDO, Fla. – Staff with the Orlando Magic served 700 meals for Thanksgiving breakfast.

Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, Magic CEO Martin and staff volunteered to serve meals to more than 700 homeless men, women, and children at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford is the man responsible for making the event possible.

This is the 27th time the Magic have hosted the event.

After the meal, the Magic hosted a carnival for the kids.