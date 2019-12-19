Marc Anthony’s 120-foot yacht catches fire, capsizes in Florida
Singer’s multi-million dollar boat destroyed at Miami marina
MIAMI – Singer Marc Anthony’s multi-million dollar yacht was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night in Miami.
According to CNN, the 120-foot vessel was docked at the Island Gardens Marina off Watson Island.
The boat caught fire and capsized.
Anthony was not on board, but several crew members were forced off the yacht.
Flames and smoke were seen billowing from the upper decks.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
