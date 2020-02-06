Building, vehicles hit by bullets during Cocoa shooting

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa police are searching for the shooters who fired off several rounds along a busy roadway Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. along Paw Paw Avenue and Whaley Street in Cocoa. Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found several spent bullet casings on the pavement, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

According to police, no one was injured.

"A building and at least three cars were struck. Right now we don't have any suspects or motives," said Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department. Police were reviewing information that the shooters were traveling in vehicles along Paw Paw when the shooting erupted.

No arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.