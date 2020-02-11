Brevard could get new Costco near Pineda Causeway

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The ink’s not dry, but preliminary signs show Costco is eyeing a location in Brevard County, according to News 6′s news partner Florida Today.

The food-and-more warehouse retailer has submitted a site plan application for a patch of land at the future intersection of the Pineda Causeway and Lake Andrew Drive extensions. The application shows the planned construction would include a 156,000 square foot Costco complete with a liquor store and gas pumps.

The project is still in the early stages of site plan review, Mike McCaughin, chief building official for Brevard County said. His office hasn’t yet received a building permit application.

Costco did not respond to a request for comment before press time. Its media request form said the company does not comment on new locations more than three months before the opening date and its “coming locations” page did not list a Brevard store.

For some Brevard residents, the potential Costco is a victory in a long crusade. Rockledge resident Amy Tidd founded a Facebook page titled "We want to bring Costco to Brevard County" in 2014.

The page has since gained more than 1,300 followers. Locals posted petitions, tagged Costco in posts and urge each other to contact Costco customer service.

"It's been at least six years and it finally paid off," Tidd said. "It's really exciting."

The Costco news, she said, comes at a particularly opportune time for the citizens of Brevard. They just lost two grocers, Earth Fare in Viera and Lucky’s in West Melbourne.

Tidd said she loves Costco because of the high wages it pays workers. Her sister likes it because she can buy anything from clothes to vacation packages there.

“It’s like a cult,” Tidd said. “I don’t know why, but people get really into it.”