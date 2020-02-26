Viral photo shows dog staying with boy during timeout

This might be the sweetest timeout ever and further proof that we don’t deserve dogs.

A photo of a dog staying with its young owner while he serves a time out has gone viral because it’s the most precious thing ever.

Jillian Smith posted a photo to Facebook of her 3-year-old son, Peyton, in timeout for picking a fight with his sister, according to The Dodo.

"When you're in time out but your best pal won’t let you serve your time alone 😂🥰," Smith said in the post.

When you're in time out but your best pal wont let you serve your time alone 😂🥰 ©2020JillianSmith Posted by Jillian Marie Smith on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Smith went to check on her son and she found the family’s dog Dash not leaving Peyton’s side.

“I couldn't be mad long because it was just so cute how Peyton wrapped his arm around Dash,” Smith said to The Dodo. “When Peyton had to go to time-out, I think Dash knew he needed his buddy.”

That’s a true sign of friendship and maybe the best dog ever.