Coronavirus: 5.2 million more file for unemployment in US

WASHINGTON – More than 5 million people filed for unemployment last week in the United States.

Officials said 5.245 million filed claims last week.

This is a breaking story, so check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates.

INITIAL STORY:

The U.S. government is poised Thursday to announce the latest alarming report on the layoffs that have been sweeping across the economy since the coronavirus outbreak struck hard last month.

Several million more people are expected to have filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 17 million applied for aid in the previous three weeks, the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

All businesses deemed nonessential have been closed in 48 states as the economy has essentially shut down.

Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the Great Depression.