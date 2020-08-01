Tropical Storm Isaias: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex closed

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Sunday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The park expects to reopen Monday.

The visitor complex had reopened its doors in May after being closed for over two months due to the novel coronavirus. However, the park is at reduced capacity, requires all guests and employees to wear masks and has limited operating hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Isaias had weakened to tropical storm status, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane must have sustained winds of 74-95 mph to be a Category 1 storm.

Brevard County remains under a hurricane warning and a storm surge watch.

According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Brevard County will start seeing conditions deteriorate late Saturday night into Sunday morning. They expect the first bands with tropical storm force winds around midnight.

The storm is still projected to be a Category 1 hurricane.

