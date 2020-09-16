WATCH: Spat over parking spot at Florida Walmart turns into violent attack, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – An argument over a parking space in a Walmart lot turned violent quickly on Tuesday afternoon, according to Davie Police.

It all happened at the Walmart on University Drive and Griffin Road over a parking-space disagreement, News 6 partner WPLG reported.

Police said one woman had been waiting for a parking spot but when the space opened up, a silver Mercedes sped into the spot before she could pull in.

[TRENDING: Mom kicked off flight after toddler won’t wear mask | Cops: Man stabs librarian in eye with scissors | UCF to conduct random COVID-19 tests on students]

Witnesses said the woman and the occupants of the Mercedes-Benz argued back and forth. That’s when she drove to a different spot nearby. At that time, when she got out of her car, she was attacked by three people from the Mercedes-Benz, according to police.

Video shows the woman on the ground being attacked by the group while other shoppers try to help stop the assault.

“Her phone and her purse were taken and you can see at the end of the video that she was even dragged by the car when she was trying get her purse back,” said Lt. Mark Leone of the Davie Police Department.

They then drove off with her belongings. Police said the car may have been a silver Mercedes-Benz C300 and that the people inside were a mother and her two adult children, a man and a woman, in their 20s.

The group removed the license plate from the back of the Mercedes before taking off, according to police. Police said that was an attempt to not have anyone capture the license plate number to avoid getting caught.

Davie police are hoping someone can help track down the brutal attackers. If you have any information, call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.