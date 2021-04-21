Traveling to Puerto Rico? You’ll have to show negative COVID-19 test or face $300 fine

ORLANDO, Fla. – In one week, those who are traveling to Puerto Rico will have to show proof they’re negative for COVID-19 or pay a $300 fine.

A COVID-19 test has been required since July 15 in order to travel to Puerto Rico but starting April 28, there will be a $300 fine imposed if someone arrives without proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Puerto Rico requires all travelers to fill out a Travel Declaration Form that the health department has available in an online portal and get a nasal or throat swab test for COVID-19 “no more than 72 hours prior to visiting the Island,” according to Discover Puerto Rico.

“While the CDC does not require fully vaccinated travelers to get tested prior to traveling, the latest executive order in Puerto Rico maintains the requirement for a negative PCR test result from all travelers entering the Island, regardless of vaccination status,” the Island’s tourism company said in a release.

If someone arrives without a negative test result, the Island will then require people to be tested within 48 hours of arrival and a negative test result must be uploaded to the online portal in order to have the $300 fine dismissed.

If someone is still waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, then they will have another 48 hours to upload the results to the online portal. The results from a rapid test will not be accepted because it can “sometimes yield false results.”

A curfew remains in place for Puerto Rico from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and businesses are operating at 30% capacity. For more information, click here.