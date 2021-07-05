Driver receives ticket for mounting satellite dish to car’s hood

A driver on the west coast recently received a ticket for mounting a satellite dish on the hood of their car.

California Highway Patrol recently pulled over a driver for visual obstruction on their car’s hood.

The CHP posted photos to its Facebook page showing the red sedan and the offending satellite dish.

According to CNBC, the satellite dish appears to be one of SpaceX’s Starlink antennas.

The post said troopers asked the driver if their view was obstructed to which they replied, “Only when I make right turns.”

A CHP official told CNBC the motorist was using the antenna to get WI-FI to operate a business out of the vehicle.

According to CHP, “Yes, it is in fact illegal to mount a satellite dish to the hood of your vehicle, obstructing your view under section 26708(a)(2) of the California Vehicle Code. You also may not hang things from your rearview mirror, mount a GPS or cell phone in an unapproved location on your windshield, or display a handicap placard while the vehicle is in motion under this section. It’s about safety folks. These are the real stories of the Highway Patrol. Safe travels everyone.”

So, the next time you need WI-FI in your car, do not use an antenna mounted on your hood.