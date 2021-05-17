Partly Cloudy icon
Atlas V rocket to launch military satellite into orbit from Space Coast

Launch set for 1:35 p.m. EDT

Thomas Mates
, Producer

Atlas V rocket on the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 41
Atlas V rocket on the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 41 (Twitter: @ulalaunch)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The United Launch Alliance is set to launch a military satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 41 on Monday.

This launch will put the Space Force’s fifth Space-Based Infrared System satellite, or SBIRS GEO-5, into orbit. The satellite will be carried into orbit onboard a nearly 200-foot Atlas V.

The Atlas V was rolled out to the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 41 on Saturday, just hours ahead of a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A. That launch carried 52 Starlink satellites into orbit for the private space company.

Monday’s SBIRS GEO-5 mission is set to launch at 1:35 p.m. According to the forecast released Monday by Space Launch Delta 45, formerly known as the 45th Weather Squadron, there is a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for the Atlas V launch. Should the launch get delayed by 24 hours, the chances of favorable weather drop to 80% for a Tuesday launch.

SBIRS GEO-5 will mark ULA’s first Florida launch of the year and 16th overall for the Space Coast.

News 6 partners Florida Today contributed to this report.

