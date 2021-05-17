Atlas V rocket to launch military satellite into orbit from Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The United Launch Alliance is set to launch a military satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 41 on Monday.

This launch will put the Space Force’s fifth Space-Based Infrared System satellite, or SBIRS GEO-5, into orbit. The satellite will be carried into orbit onboard a nearly 200-foot Atlas V.

[TRENDING: Search ongoing for missing Fla. girl | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]

The Atlas V was rolled out to the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 41 on Saturday, just hours ahead of a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A. That launch carried 52 Starlink satellites into orbit for the private space company.

Ad

Monday’s SBIRS GEO-5 mission is set to launch at 1:35 p.m. According to the forecast released Monday by Space Launch Delta 45, formerly known as the 45th Weather Squadron, there is a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for the Atlas V launch. Should the launch get delayed by 24 hours, the chances of favorable weather drop to 80% for a Tuesday launch.

SBIRS GEO-5 will mark ULA’s first Florida launch of the year and 16th overall for the Space Coast.

Checks are being performed of the GPS Metric Tracking system, which uses the orbiting Global Positioning System to follow the #AtlasV rocket's flight downrange with position, velocity and timing information. pic.twitter.com/CppQWUU8xm — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 17, 2021

News 6 partners Florida Today contributed to this report.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.