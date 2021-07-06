11-year-old boy killed in amusement park river ride accident

A boy who went to an amusement park for a day of fun instead lost his life.

Police in Altoona, Iowa, confirmed that an 11-year-old died after an accident Saturday on a water ride at Adventureland. Another child remains in critical condition.

Adventureland Park remained open, but the raging river is closed after Saturday night’s tragedy.

Ted Welch, a water park guest, said what happened on the raging river is unthinkable, but his frustration is growing due to a lack of information.

“Real scary. I mean, it was pretty bad,” Welch said. “It was terrible. I was wondering what actually happened there. They didn’t give out much information.”

According to Altoona police, a raft with six guests on board overturned.

First responders and witnesses helped to free the riders.

Four people were hurt. Initially, three were in critical condition, and one had minor injuries.

Altoona’s Deputy Fire Chief Lance Routson told KCCI Saturday night that it was difficult responding to the scene.

“There was a lot of equipment (and) personnel that had to travel to that remote area on foot. It was a challenge getting back there,” he said.

Ryan Peterson has ridden the Raging River for years.

“The biggest tube I have ever seen in my life. Those things are heavy duty and I never expected one to flip in the first place,” Peterson said.

Peterson called what happened unbelievable, saying he and others really want to know what caused the raft to tip over.

Two other people who were hurt are now out of the hospital.