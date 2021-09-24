AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Criticism has been fueled by the images that went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against the migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Sept. 17-23, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.
