Here’s when you need to ship packages to arrive in time for holidays

The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For USPS retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, USPS made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.