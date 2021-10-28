First look: Target to launch Black Friday deals starting Oct. 31

Joining in on the trend like other large retailers, Target will also kick off its Black Friday deals early.

Target announced Thursday it will have a week-long Holiday Best deals starting Oct. 31.

The early deals will be available in stores, online and through its same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive UP.

Target said electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, apparel, beauty and more will be included in the holiday deals.

“We know many of our guests are looking to shop early this season, and that value is incredibly important to them, especially during this time of year,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. “That’s why we’re introducing our week-long Holiday Best deals, giving guests confidence they’re getting great value, and making the deals available online and in stores so guests can shop however is most convenient for them.”

The company said that the deals offered during this early time will be the best prices of the season, and if a price does fall lower later in the season, it will allow guests to price match through Dec. 24.

Deals from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 include the following products, Target said.

The following deals will be added from Nov. 4-6, according to the retailer.

