Osceola students design murals for local water park

Island H2O Water Park is thrilled to unveil 4 new murals designed and painted by Osceola County students from Tohopekaliga High School's Digital Design and AP ART programs.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park has several new murals that are encouraging guests to engage with, take photos and share on social media.

The four pieces of art were designed and painted by Osceola County students from Tohopekaliga High School’s digital design and AP art programs.

The high school recently launched the TKHS Graphic Design Agency this year.

The program allows students to collaborate with an instructor in Valencia College’s Graphic Design program as well as the high school’s AP art program.

Scroll through the photos above to see all the murals unveiled Thursday

“We’re excited to provide a canvas to showcase these incredible local students’ designs,” stated Jim Kunau, general manager of Island H2O Water Park. “The TKHS Graphic Design Agency process was great and emphasized the importance of work and process to bring students closer to making their dreams a reality. We look forward to seeing park guests share pictures of themselves emerged in these artistic creations.”

The water park said specific murals were selected based on their alignment with the park’s theming and original brief.

The designers of the chosen artwork will receive Island H2O Water Park season passes and students in the participating classes will receive two water park tickets each.

Guests can view of the murals on weekends through October and November before the park closes for the season on Nov. 28.

Click here for more information about Island H2O Water Park.