WATCH LIVE: Student shoots 2 at Kansas high school, police say

OLATHE, Kansas – A student shot and wounded an administrator and a school resource officer Friday at a suburban Kansas City high school, and the student also was wounded when the officer returned fire, authorities said.

The male student at Olathe East High School was taken into custody, Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said. All three people are stable and are expected to survive. No other students were injured, he said. Police have not identified the suspect.

[TRENDING: Woman dubbed ‘serial stowaway’ gets 3 years in prison for sneaking onto flights | Busch Gardens removes beams after guest injured on Iron Gwazi | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Yeldell said the school resource officer notified dispatch over the radio just after 10:30 a.m. that he and an administrator had been shot and wounded by a student in the office. The resource officer said he returned fire, according to Yeldell, shooting and wounding the student.

Yeldell did not provide additional information on what prompted the shooting.

“The good news is that no students were injured,” Yeldell said. “We have an SRO it sounds like that did his job so that’s great news and the injuries are expected to be survivable.”

Susan Burgett told The Associated Press she was panicked when she heard about a shooting at the school of her 16-year-old daughter, Emerson Burgett. Her daughter texted immediately to tell her she was safe.

“The first thought was to panic and imagine that there is a shooter in the hallway and kids screaming but that wasn’t what happened thank God,” she said while waiting to be reunited with her at the staging site. “That is just what we are used to seeing. There are so many shootings all the time that it is such a sad reality that this is what we have to live with.”

Ad

She said her husband was concerned their daughter would have a panic attack but she didn’t think that would happen because “the kids just expect this. They hear about it all the time.”

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Olathe East High School. School Resource Officer Shot and injured, Administrator Shot and injured. Occurred in Office Area. Suspect in custody. Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time. — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022

“It’s terrifying but at the same time I want to see my child. That is the main thing.”

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene to help with the investigation.

Olathe Public Schools said in a tweet that Olathe East High School, which has an enrollment of 1,900, was put on lockdown after the shooting.

“Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured,” the district said.

Parents were being directed to a nearby Family Video store and Frontier Park to be reunited with their children. Police asked parents and the public to stay away from the school.