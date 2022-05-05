Adorable new Gerber Baby contest winner born with limb difference

Meet the winner of Gerber’s 12th annual photo search.

Isa Slish is Gerber’s 2022 spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer.

She was born Sept. 18, 2021 in Oklahoma and is the first Gerber baby with a limb difference.

Her mom says she found out 18 weeks into the pregnancy she would be born without part of her right leg.

She says she hopes Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for kids like her.

The spokes-baby designation comes with $25,000 in cash, which the family says it will use for medical expenses.

They’ll also get free Gerber products for a year.