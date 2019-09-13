3 people hospitalized this year in Orange County for vape-related illnesses

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County health officials said one person is in a local hospital with a vape-related illness and two other people have been hospitalized in the county for vape-related illnesses this year.

The official terminology is Vaping Associated Pulmonary Illness.

The first Orange County vape-related illness case was tracked in June, according to health officials.

Each person treated has been between the ages of 15 and 21.

No common brand of vape was used in the three cases.

The Centers for Disease Control said considering the health risks with vaping, you should consider refraining from e-cigarette products.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.