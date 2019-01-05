3 people injured when vehicle passes under tanker truck, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were injured Friday when the vehicle they were in passed underneath a tanker truck, according to officials from Orange County Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on East Colonial Drive and Gloucester Street.

Officials said two adults were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one of whom was a trauma alert, and a toddler was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a pediatric trauma alert.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

