3-week-old boy reported missing in Florida

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 3-week-old boy who has been missing since Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jayce Jenkins was last seen in the 4300 block of SW 13th Street in Gainesville. Officials said he could be in the company of Alison Jenkins, 37. The relationship between the child and the woman was not immediately available.

Jayce has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 6 pounds. Jenkins has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of the child is asked to call 911 or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.