5 arrested, including 2 sex offenders, after Melbourne police serve search warrant

MELBOURNE, Fla. - After receiving complaints from members of the community regarding a home in Melbourne, police served a search warrant at the house and made five arrests, officers said Friday.

People tipped off police as they suspected drugs were being sold and prostitution was taking place in the house, located in the 2400 block of Stone Street, according to a news release from the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers served the search warrant Thursday. Eleven people were detained as police investigated.

Of the five arrested, three are now accused of possessing paraphernalia: Eugene Miller, 55; Celestine Yvonne Bell, 49; and Eugene Harris Mack, 49.

Two known sex offenders -- Tracey Leevone Clark, 44, and Felicia Roman, 40 -- were taken into custody for being within 1,000 feet of a park, police said.

Officers also found a firearm in the home.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 800-423-TIPS (8477).

