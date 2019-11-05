5 rushed to hospital after crash in Azalea Park

PHOTO CREDIT: OCFR

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Fire Rescue said five people were rushed to the Orlando Health Regional Medical Center after a jeep overturned on Goldenrod Road in Azalea Park.

Investigators said the accident site is just north of Colonial Drive.

One of the patients in the crash is in serious condition, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.