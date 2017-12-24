6 injured after fight leads to stabbing in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least six people were injured early Sunday after a fight in downtown Orlando led to a stabbing, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said officers were called to 55 W. Church St. at 1:12 a.m., where two men ran after being involved in the fight that took place at a different location.

Both men suffered stab wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

As police were investigating the incident, three additional victims with injuries they suffered during the fight showed up at the same hospital, officers said. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

A sixth injured person showed up at a hospital in Ocoee, according to police. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Police said none of the victims were willing to offer any information about potential suspects.

The incident is still being investigated, police said.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.