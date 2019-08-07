7-Eleven worker injured after shots fired into Lee Road store

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gunshots were fired into a 7-Eleven in Orange County early Wednesday, injuring a worker who was struck by shrapnel from a can that exploded.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Lee Road near I-4.

The gunshots shattered windows and a sign outside the store, but no one was struck by a bullet.

Workers said they were stocking the store when the shots were fired. They said they ran into a vault for cover.

"I slammed myself against that door," worker Nick Chieppetta said. "(I'm thinking,) 'I can’t let this guy in there.' There's no way. I'm sitting there thinking, 'I’m going to die, but I'm going to die keeping this guy out.'"

The worker struck by shrapnel suffered minor injuries.

A nearby resident who heard the shots called 911, but no arrests have been made.

The motive in the shooting is not known.

The store remains closed.

#breaking: Gunfire erupts at 7-Eleven on Lee road. Workers ran for cover, one hit by shrapnel, live with the latest starting at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/jnZMlq0CbM — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 7, 2019

Management just got here, and put the official sorry we are closed sign @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/vw4ZSBdxRn — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 7, 2019

