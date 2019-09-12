84-year-old dies from injuries in Orlando hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say they have identified a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 84-year-old man.

The crash happened Sept. 4 around 8:30 p.m. by East Michigan Street at Zephyr Road. An OPD police report says the man was walking across the street when they were struck by the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers have since identified the victim as Charles Schelmety. He died Sept. 7.

Police say they have since found the vehicle involved in the incident. They are not releasing the name of the possible suspect.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.