92-year-old attacked, carjacked in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 92-year-old man is recovering after deputies said he was attacked and carjacked.

Authorities responded to the 8300 block of Hilton Way at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor called dispatchers, reporting that a man was on the ground, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators confirmed that the victim had been carjacked. He suffered a wound on his head.

Detectives said an Orange County employee was working about a mile away, and was tipped off to the suspect fleeing in the area.

A short time later, 36-year-old Jonathan Sandoval was arrested on charges of carjacking and battery, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Sandoval ditched the car and started running, in an attempt to get away.

"I looked over and he had a bunch of blood in the back of his head -- all over on his shoulders," neighbor Simon Isaza said of the victim.

Several neighbors said Sandoval was spotted near the home prior to the attack, but no one called law enforcement.

"I leave probably about a half hour before he goes, so if I had been to work this morning, I would have been the one leaving," said neighbor Sibyl Isaza. "If you are going to go after somebody, you are going to be malicious and evil, then why go after an old person who can't protect themselves or do anything against you?"

The 92-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Sandoval is being held in the Orange County jail on a $26,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.