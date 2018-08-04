A bark and a beer: These dog-friendly local bars will make your tail wag

ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you looking for a place to grab a drink but feel guilty leaving your dog at home? Tap into this short list of bars in the Orlando area for unique brews to try with your favorite drinking buddy by your side.

GB Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar

Where: 531 Virginia Dr., Orlando

Pop in for some beers to go or stay and have a drink at this retail shop that doubles as a bar at night. Tucked in a quiet corner of Ivanhoe Village, GB Bottle Shop has a wide selection of craft beer sourced from breweries across the state and country. They offer 20 rotating beers on tap as well as a variety of wine.

Orlando Brewing

Where: 1301 Atlanta Ave., Orlando

The city’s oldest brewery--located near the SODO shopping center in Delaney Park--is the only U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified organic brewery east of Colorado. Orlando Brewing is known for its city-centric brews like the I-4 IPA, Orlando Weiss and the O-Town Brown Ale. The brewery has indoor and outdoor seating, free tours and Yappy Hour pricing on Sundays if you bring your pooch.

Deadly Sins Brewing

Where: 750 Jackson Ave. #102, Winter Park

The friendly staff of dog lovers will welcome you and your pet with one of their core beers on tap and a treat to keep your pup occupied. The Grove IPA and Side Chick Blonde are their most popular brews, but Deadly Sins also offers a seasonal rotating beer list or flights if you can’t decide.

Barley & Vine Biergarten

Where: 2406 E Washington St., Orlando

Head over to the Milk District with your dog for a drink at this craft brew beer garden. There is plenty of space at their communal tables on the patio for friends and pets, but it’s also quiet enough to bring your laptop and get some work done. Barley & Vine has 25 rotating craft beers on draft and 150 bottled beers. They also have trivia night every Tuesday.

Ollie’s Public House

Where: 3400 Edgewater Dr., Orlando

This College Park staple welcomes your dog to join as you enjoy cocktails, beer, wine or a full menu. The environment at this local business is relaxed and friendly, with plenty of TVs to catch the next Orlando City game. They have $2 Yuengling every day as well as house-made pickles.

