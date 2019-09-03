Aerial views of Hurricane Dorian shows absolute destruction in Bahamas

Some of the first images of the northern Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian has passed are coming in showing whole neighborhoods and even streets destroyed.



First as a Category 5 storm and eventually a Category 3, Hurricane Dorian left catastrophic damage and people stranded in flooded areas on Abaco and the Grand Bahama islands. About 73,000 people live on those islands.



Aerial video of the Abaco island obtained by CBS News shows areas completely flooded with many homes and buildings in pieces.

Aerial views of Abaco island obtained by CBS News shows damages from Hurricane Dorian. (Image: CBS)

Relief and rescue efforts are already underway. Click here to find out how to help Bahamians.



Dorian slammed into Abaco as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds starting Sunday. The islands received more than 30 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Before finally moving away, Dorian sat atop the Bahamas for a day and a half, pounding the islands in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals.As of Tuesday evening, the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2, were whipping Central Florida's coastal counties, including Brevard and Volusia.

Dorian is moving northwest at 6 mph up Florida's coast.

