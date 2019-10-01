Apopka woman dies in I-75 crash in north Florida, FHP says

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a north Florida crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 61-year-old man, who is also from Apopka, was driving a Nissan Altima north on I-75 in Columbia County Tuesday afternoon when he drove through the center median and southbound lanes before driving onto the west shoulder and hitting a tree.

After the initial impact, the Altima flipped, according to the crash report.

The driver was taken to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville to be treated for serious injuries, troopers said. His passenger, 60-year-old Connie Robinson, died at the scene, according to the report.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

