Arrest made after teen carjacked in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities arrested a man who they said carjacked a teen after escaping from a medical facility during an evaluation.

Melbourne police responded to the area near Babcock Street and Hibiscus Boulevard after two other carjacking targets called 911 about 5 p.m. Tuesday to report a man was attempting to steal their cars.

"Someone tried carjacking me," a woman reported to a 911 operator. "He grabbed me and he was trying to steal my keys out of my hand."

Another caller described the man as being barefoot.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Michael Page, of Titusville.

Police said Page was undergoing a medical evaluation at Circles of Care on Sheridan Road when he hit an employee and ran away.

Page approached three different people, attempting to steal their cars and other property, according to authorities.

Investigators said Page was successful in entering a 16-year-old boy's Chevrolet Equinox as the teen was exiting a parking lot at South Apollo Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue.

He approached the parked vehicle and forced his way inside with the driver, police reported.

"He strong-armed his way inside," Sgt. Brendon Eder, of the Melbourne Police Department, said.

The teen, who was not injured, managed to get out of the vehicle when police said Page hit traffic on Highway 192.

On Wednesday, the boy's father told News 6 he is doing fine.

Police said Page was captured and the stolen car was recovered when Page attempted to seek medical attention at Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach.

Page's charges include carjacking, robbery and kidnapping.



