Suspect flees hospital after receiving treatment for K-9 bite, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was being treated for injuries he suffered during a K09 apprehension prompted a manhunt when he fled from a hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Adam Phillips, 18, was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday after a vehicle was reported stolen in the Ocoee area. Phillips was bitten by a K-9 during his capture, a news release said.

Phillips was taken to Health Central Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Staff members were required to remove his handcuffs for a procedure. Once that was completed, Phillips was sitting in a wheelchair before he was handcuffed again, according to the report.

Deputies said Phillips sprung from the wheelchair, ran out of the hospital across Colonial Drive and into a wooded area east of Clark Road. He was located in the bathroom of a RaceTrac at 10751 West Colonial Drive, according to a news release.

Phillips was taken back to the hospital to finish treatment and then will be taken to the Orange County Jail.

