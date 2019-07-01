Arrests made in March homicide, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 47-year-old Elias Bratcher was found dead in the area of Marden Road and Marden Meadows Drive around 4:20 a.m. on March 24. Officials have not said how the man died.

On Monday, deputies announced the arrests of Katrina Kelly and Buford McKinney. Both are facing second-degree murder charges.

Kelly, 30, was arrested in Ocala on June 18 and McKinney, 34, was arrested in Tennessee on Friday.

Deputies said they do not expect to make any more arrests in the case.

